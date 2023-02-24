Pair Of Storms Could Bring Flurries, Lots Of Rain To Northeast In Coming Days

Temps and snow flurries will both be falling this weekend, with an even bigger storm bringing mostly rain to the region early next week, forecasters say.

On Friday evening, Feb. 24, temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s, a vast difference from the near-spring weather that's consumed much of winter.

Snow flurries are being forecast beginning in the late morning Saturday, Feb. 25 across the northeast and mid-Atlantic, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather.com. The Washington DC area will likely see a mix of rain and snow.

Temps will hover around 50 for a partly-sunny Sunday, Feb. 26, but are expected to drop back down into the low-40s as a more powerful storm heads toward the region, the National Weather Service is predicting.

Northern New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and much of Central Pennsylvania could see snow and ice beginning Monday, Feb. 27, while the rest of PA, NJ and the mid-Atlantic will likely get rain, AccuWeather says.

