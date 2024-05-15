Update: Newark Woman, 21, Gets Dozen Years For Jersey City Robbery Spree, Clerk Shooting

Siobhan Chandler will have to serve at least a decade before she'll be eligible for release because there's no parole in the federal prison system.Chandler had hoped for leniency when she took a deal from the government and admitted she was with ex-con Rodney Williams when he robbed a gas station and store at gunpoint and then shot a restaurant clerk during a third holdup last Nov. 14

Police captured both of them after Williams crashed the getaway car during a pursuit a little over an hour after the spree began.

Williams had already robbed a Danforth Avenue deli when Chandler joined him for a holdup at a Valero gas station on Garfield Avenue, authorities said.

Accompanied by Chandler, he then robbed a supermarket on Communipaw Avenue at gunpoint, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Both of them then ran across the street to a fried chicken restaurant.

"Williams immediately approached the clerk at the register, pointed the firearm at the clerk’s chest and demanded money," Sellinger said. "The clerk, believing Williams’ demand was not serious, failed to immediately respond.

"Williams attempted to shoot the clerk, but the firearm misfired," the U.S. attorney said. "Williams then re-cocked the firearm and shot the clerk in the chest. Williams then forcibly entered the restaurant’s kitchen and demanded money from the employees.

"Chandler remained at the doorway and ordered one employee out of the restaurant."

She also kept a customer from entering, Sellinger said.

“Let’s go! Let’s go!” she shouted to Williams as he forced an employee to empty a cash register, the U.S. attorney said.

Jersey City police spotted them a short time later. Williams hit the gas, drove into oncoming traffic and rammed a police vehicle, Sellinger said.

Both he and Chandler were immediately arrested.

Chandler pleaded guilty before indictment to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a gun during a violent crime, conspiracy to carry and use the gun and attempted robbery.Whether she has agreed or not to testify against Williams if he refuses a plea deal and goes to trial hasn't been publicly disclosed.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Chandler to five years of supervised release.Sellinger credited Jersey City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to Chandler’s plea and sentence, both of which were secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray. He also thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

