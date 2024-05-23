Update: Man Slain Near NJ City University Last Month Was Robbing Someone, Police Report

The development came to light with the arrests of two men who investigators said were involved in the April 30 holdup but not in the death of David Jones, 24.

Jones had a gun in his hand and was wearing a ski mask when police found him in the foyer of the College Street building after midnight, according to a police complaint.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Jersey City Medical Center.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Thursday, May 23, that two arrests had been made in connection with the case.

Nyzier Wilson, 23 of Jersey City, was charged with attempted murder, Suarez said.

She didn't say whom Wilson is accused of trying to kill, however.

Wilson and a second man, Stefon Murphy, were both charged with robbery, conspiracy, burglary and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

A criminal complaint filed in Superior Court in Jersey City sheds some light on the incident.

Surveillance footage shows Jones and Murphy emerging from a parked Ford Taurus after one of the apartment tenants arrives home, according to the complaint.

They allegedly entered the apartment, demanded money, then shot at the tenant as he fled out a back door.

Wilson is seen on the video chasing an unidentified man who fired both at him and at the building, the complaint says.

Wilson was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm after police found him with crack and more than $1,000 in cash later that same day, investigators said.

Murphy, meanwhile, was caught while driving the same Taurus on May 13.

Both remained held Thursday in the Hudson County Adult Correctional Center in Kearny.

