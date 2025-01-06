Threat To Break Cop's Jaw At McDonald's Lands Bergen County Man Behind Bars, Police Say

Adnan Hyder, 39, aggressively approached an Englewood Police Officer at the McDonald’s located at 41 W. Palisade Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 8:39 a.m., Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Hyder reportedly berated the officer with profanities as the officer attempted to determine the reason for Hyder’s behavior. Hyder then charged at the officer and threatened to break his jaw, Pulice said. At that point, the officer placed Hyder under arrest.

Hyder has been charged with assault by physical menace and terroristic threats. He was transported and committed to the Bergen County Jail. No injuries were reported during the incident.

