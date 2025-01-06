Mostly Cloudy 27°

Threat To Break Cop's Jaw At McDonald's Lands Bergen County Man Behind Bars, Police Say

A 39-year-old man was arrested after a confrontation with a police officer at a McDonald’s in Bergen County earlier this month, police said.

Adnan Hyder.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Adnan Hyder, 39, aggressively approached an Englewood Police Officer at the McDonald’s located at 41 W. Palisade Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 8:39 a.m., Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Hyder reportedly berated the officer with profanities as the officer attempted to determine the reason for Hyder’s behavior. Hyder then charged at the officer and threatened to break his jaw, Pulice said. At that point, the officer placed Hyder under arrest.

Hyder has been charged with assault by physical menace and terroristic threats. He was transported and committed to the Bergen County Jail. No injuries were reported during the incident. 

