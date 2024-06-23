This $1.48M Bergen County Home Is Double The Luxury (Look Inside)

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home located at 45 Longridge Road spans more than 4,200 square feet boasts plenty of amenities.

Two living rooms. Two kitchens. Two fireplaces — one of them double-sided.

Listing agent Joshua Baris of NJ Lux Real Estate says the listing is a "must see."

A two-story staircase is located in the foyer, complete with plenty of oversized windows and natural light.

To the left, you'll find a spacious living room, while straight ahead leads to the eat-in kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and backyard views. This is the larger two of the kitchens. A dining room is positioned adjacent to this kitchen.

Then, there's the second living room, which features a double-sided fireplace and sliding glass doors opening to the backyard, the listing says. Off this living room is a unique area complete with another full, eat-in kitchen, a half bathroom, laundry room, and access to one of the garages. This level also includes a bedroom and a full bathroom.

The upstairs includes the primary suite that spans the entire right wing of the home, offering a massive walk-in closet and a luxurious primary bathroom. This floor also includes three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

"The finished lower level provides a versatile space to suit your needs, with access to the backyard and an additional half bathroom," Baris writes on the listing. "The backyard is designed for entertaining, featuring ample seating areas, an in-ground pool, and an elevated lounge area."

