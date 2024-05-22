SWAT Standoff Ends With 1 Arrest, Attic Fire In Maywood (Developing)

Police vehicles from multiple jurisdictions lined the neighborhood as the team converged on a Prospect Avenue home around 8 a.m.

One person taken into custody at approximately 8:40 a.m., sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

The suspect started a fire in the attic of the home, bringing firefighters to the scene just after his arrest, sources tell Daily Voice.

Circumstances around the incident were not immediately clear. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

