Clifton SWAT Standoff Ends After 4 Hours

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

The incident began as a welfare check on a resident at a home near Valley Road and Belgrade Avenue, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. Officers arrived in the afternoon and became concerned for the individual’s well-being, but the person refused to cooperate, Anderson said.

“For safety reasons, officers requested additional resources as a precaution,” Anderson added.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, including SWAT and negotiators, responded to the scene. Valley Road was closed between Belgrade and Fenner Avenues during the standoff, with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Sometime around 7 p.m., the individual voluntarily exited the home and surrendered, Anderson said. The person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.