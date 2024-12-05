Fair 35°

SHARE

Clifton SWAT Standoff Ends After 4 Hours

A SWAT situation in Clifton ended peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 5, after a four-hour standoff, authorities said.

Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing a drug deal go down.

Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing a drug deal go down.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

The incident began as a welfare check on a resident at a home near Valley Road and Belgrade Avenue, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. Officers arrived in the afternoon and became concerned for the individual’s well-being, but the person refused to cooperate, Anderson said.

“For safety reasons, officers requested additional resources as a precaution,” Anderson added.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, including SWAT and negotiators, responded to the scene. Valley Road was closed between Belgrade and Fenner Avenues during the standoff, with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Sometime around 7 p.m., the individual voluntarily exited the home and surrendered, Anderson said. The person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE