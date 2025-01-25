Suspect In $1,500 Shoplifting Heist Injures Clifton Officer During Pursuit: Cops

Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to search for the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Daniel Bataille, who fled the store with the stolen merchandise, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. Sgt. Andrew Mulick spotted Bataille on Franklin Avenue, just over the border into Nutley.

Recognizing Bataille as a suspect in several recent shoplifting incidents in Clifton and surrounding towns, Sgt. Mulick attempted to place him under arrest. Bataille ran, prompting a chase that spanned several blocks, fences, and alleyways. The pursuit ended near Tangora Field in Nutley, where Bataille surrendered.

Sgt. Mulick sustained a hand injury while scaling fences and was treated at a local hospital.

Bataille was charged with shoplifting and turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division. He is awaiting his appearance in CJP court.

