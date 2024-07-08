Sprawling $2M Bergen County Home Features Multiple Levels, Pool Access From Master Bedroom

The multi-level home at 10 E Saddle River Road in Saddle River has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is located on a private road, according to listing agent Sheryl Epstein-Romano, of Christie's International Real Estate Group.

The main level features an art gallery along with double ovens in the kitchen complete with an oversized island and a walk-in pantry. The main level also boasts a great room with a wet bar and billiards that overlooks the mountains from multiple decks.

The master bedroom has its own level complete with a master suite, two walk-in closets, a heated bathroom/steam shower, and its own deck both overlooking and accessing the pool.

The top level includes the other bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the lower level features offices and an extended family wing, complete with a full bathroom.

