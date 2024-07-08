Fair 91°

SHARE

Sprawling $2M Bergen County Home Features Multiple Levels, Pool Access From Master Bedroom

An 8,000-square-foot custom-built Bergen County home featuring a pool, sauna, and sweeping views of the Ramapo Mountains is on the market for just under $2 million.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

10 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River.

 Photo Credit: Jump Visuals
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The multi-level home at 10 E Saddle River Road in Saddle River has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is located on a private road, according to listing agent Sheryl Epstein-Romano, of Christie's International Real Estate Group.

The main level features an art gallery along with double ovens in the kitchen complete with an oversized island and a walk-in pantry. The main level also boasts a great room with a wet bar and billiards that overlooks the mountains from multiple decks.

The master bedroom has its own level complete with a master suite, two walk-in closets, a heated bathroom/steam shower, and its own deck both overlooking and accessing the pool.

The top level includes the other bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the lower level features offices and an extended family wing, complete with a full bathroom.

Click here for the complete listing.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE