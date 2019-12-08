Football Programs In Bergen, Hudson Named Among Nation's Best

A widely followed national ranking has placed four high school football programs in its annual top 100 ranking.

This year's MaxPreps Top 100 is dominated by schools from just three states: Florida, California and Texas, which combined account for 44 spots. Mater Dei of California is once again at No. 1.

Many of the other schools on the list have also been there before, including the New Jersey schools. The top-ranked among the Garden State programs is St. Joseph's of Montvale, listed at number 22. The defending Group 4 champs have many returning players.

One of St. Joe's perennial rivals, Bergen Catholic, once again finds itself in the top 100, coming in at 44 on MaxPreps' list. Jordan Morant, who has committed to Michigan, helps lead the Crusaders heading into the 2019 season.

Breaking up the Bergen County monopoly in the top 100 is St. Peter's Prep of Jersey City, which is ranked 68. The Marauders' Cody Simon, who is slated to head to Ohio State next year, is widely considered one of the top players in the state.

Where Bergen Catholic and St. Joe's lurk, can Don Bosco be far behind? The Ironmen of Ramsey come in at 97 on the list as the program returns to top form following the departure of longtime coach Greg Toal a few years ago.

For the complete listing, click here.

