SpaceX Launch Dazzles NJ Residents

Falcon 9 launched its Polaris Dawn rocket into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:23 a.m.

Residents of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and more captured it from down below (click here for a full video by New Jersey freelance photographer Chris Bakley).

The launch was livestreamed on X.

"During their multi-day mission to orbit, Dragon and the crew will endeavor to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program and participate in the first-ever extravehicular activity (EVA) by commercial astronauts wearing SpaceX-developed EVA suits," the SpaceX website says.

"They will also conduct 36 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions designed to advance both human health on Earth and during long-duration spaceflight, and test Starlink laser-based communications in space."

