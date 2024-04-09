Fair 61°

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With New Jersey State Police Car In South Jersey: AG

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an on-duty New Jersey State Police trooper in South Jersey Tuesday, April 9, state officials said.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
An on-duty state trooper was conducting routine patrol duties on Route 70 in Southampton, when the vehicle "was involved in a collision" with a civilian motorcycle near Burrs Mill Road  New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:45 p.m. The state trooper involved in the collision did not sufferer significant injuries, Platkin said.

Both state law and Platkin's own guidelines require his office to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

