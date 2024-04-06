Solar Eclipse Forecast: Will Clouds Obstruct Viewing Monday?

As long as the clouds don't get in the way.

The total solar eclipse is when the moon will block the face of the sun, casting a shadow over North America. Millions of people will have the opportunity to watch on Monday afternoon, April 8 just after 2 p.m.

According to AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok, there is some concern clouds could move through Pennsylvania and New York around the time of the eclipse.

"There is even a possibility of a passing shower," Pastelok said. "This could lower viewing opportunity for a couple of hours."

The National Weather Service says Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 63, and some clouds in the sky during the solar eclipse.

Click here to find out from NASA what time the eclipse will happen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.