Smile For The Doorbell Camera: Paterson Porch Pirate Arrested For $1K Lyndhurst Theft, Cops Say

Jeison Sime Martinez, 24, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, after the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department apprehended him during a motor vehicle violation investigation, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, Oct. 22, when a Lyndhurst resident reported that a package had been stolen from their front porch.

Surveillance footage from a doorbell camera provided detectives with a clear description of the suspect and his vehicle, according to Auteri. Lyndhurst Police Detective Matt Giunta identified the vehicle as a Mercedes Benz and was able to obtain the license plate number. Further investigation led to the identification of Jeison Sime Martinez as the suspect, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

The package, containing electronics valued at approximately $1,000, was taken from the victim’s front porch. Martinez has since been charged and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

The Lyndhurst Police Department credited the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Lee Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

