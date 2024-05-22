Shooting At Glen Rock Basketball Court: One Wounded, Law Enforcement Responds In Numbers

What those familiar with the Wilde Memorial Park courts off Maple Avenue said was a larger than usual crowd had gathered for what borough officials called an unauthorized basketball tournament Tuesday evening, May 21.

At some point shots were fired.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a gunshot wound that responders said wasn't life-threatening.

At least one other victim may have been transported via private vehicle, said police who were canvassing area hospitals to be sure.

No arrests had been announced well past midnight Wednesday, May 22.

Witnesses said they saw at least four people taken into custody, but that couldn't be confirmed with local or Bergen County law enforcement.

A command post was quickly established and NJ Transit trains in the area were temporarily halted following the shooting.

Police from a number of local towns and members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office converged at Harding Plaza and Maple Avenue.

No fewer than four EMS rigs were at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and NJ Transit police also responded, along with the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Members of local police departments came from Hawthorne, Fair Lawn, HoHoKus, Paramus, Wyckoff and Ridgewood.

