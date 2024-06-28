Services Set For Bergenfield High School Principal James 'Jim' Fasano, 59

Fasano died on Thursday, June 27. He was 59 years old.

An official cause of death was not released, however, Bergenfield Superintendent Christopher Tully noted that his passing was sudden.

According to the Riewerts Memorial Home, visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Conlon Hall in Bergenfield. A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 3 at the St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church at 11 a.m.

"Our high school will never be the same without him," Tully said in a letter dated Thursday, June 27, less than a week after the last day of the school year.

Fasano was a community member for 59 years, having spent 30 of them serving as principal. He was also a teacher, coach, and assistant principal.

Tully credited the high school's "remarkable" transformation to Fasano. Particularly in 2010, when the high school climbed more than 100 spots on the US News & World Report's annual school rankings, holding the spot for eight consecutive years.

Mayor Arvin Amatorio said Fasano "was more than an educator, he was a mentor and an inspiration."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.