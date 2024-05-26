SEE Anything? Bicyclist, 21, Critically Injured By Hit-Run Driver Near JC/Bayonne Line

The victim was struck on Garfield Avenue between Gates and Seaview avenues near the city line at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He remained in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Members of her Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Jersey City police identified a vehicle and a person of interest, Suarez said.

However, she didn't identify either in any way, nor did she provide any photos of the vehicle in question.

The prosecutor did ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the person responsible leave an anonymous tip at (201) 915-1345 or at Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Tip Line.

"All information will be kept confidential," Suarez added.

