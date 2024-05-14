Second Bergen Mom In Two Days Charged With Driving To Child's School Drunk

A staff member at the Lenape Meadows School alerted Resource Officer Michael Jack to a possibly drunk woman attending a special Mother’s Day tea on the property shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, Mahwah Police Lt. Michael Blondin said.

She reportedly “was stumbling and her speech was slurred,” the lieutenant said.

Deanna Pellington, 31, of Ringwood, "looked impaired,” one of the tea-tipping attendees of the event at the Pre-K-through-3rd-grade school noted.

Jack and fellow Officer Matthew Buonocore administered a field sobriety test, then took Pellington into custody, Blondin said.

Pellington, who’d driven herself to the event, was charged with DWI, DWI on school property and being under the influence of a drug, the lieutenant said.

She was also issued an additional pair of motor vehicle summonses and released to a responsible adult under John’s Law, he said.

The incident follows another at an elementary school in a nearby Bergen County town just a day earlier.

Montvale police arrested a mom who they said registered four times the legal blood alcohol limit when she came to pick up her son at school.

