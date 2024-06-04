Update: Two Girls Airlifted After Tree Limb Smashes Class Trip Tour Bus At NJ/NY State Line

Rockland County and Kiryas Yoel Hatzalah members extricated the two critically injured victims following the crash on East Shore Road near Phillips Road in West Milford just south of Greewood Lake, NY, around 3:30 p.m. June 4, they said.

Greenwood Lake Airport (NJ) five miles down the road was used as the medevac landing zone.

One girl was flown to the trauma center at Hackensack University Medical Center and the other to the St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, responders at the scene said.

Three others were reportedly taken by ambulance with less serious injuries. EMS attended to several more at the scene.

Responders said a tree limb apparently fell on the Monsey Tours bus, smashing glass and injuring the youngsters.

The bus reportedly contained 56 passengers on a high school class trip out of Flatbush.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office, West Milford police and firefighters from both sides of the state line were among the responders.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Two Victims Airlifted After Tree Falls On Monsey Trails Bus In NJ

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.