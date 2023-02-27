These NJ Schools Are Closed, Delayed Due To Snow Tuesday, Feb. 28

The first winter storm of the season is causing a change in plans for New Jersey schools on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Some districts have delayed openings while others are closed completely.
Here's a list of which school are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Check your school/district's website for details.
- Bedminster: 10: 50 a.m. start
- Bellville: Delayed
- Bergen County Tech: Closed
- Bergenfield: 2-hour delay
- Bernards: 2-hour delay
- Bloomfield: Delay
- Bloomingdale: Closed
- Bogota: Delayed
- Butler: Closed
- Cliffside Park: 10 a.m. start
- Clifton: Delayed
- Closter: Delayed
- Cresskill: Delayed
- Demarest: Delayed
- Denville: Closed
- Dover: Closed
- East Rutherford Delayed
- Englewood Cliffs: Closed
- Elizabeth: Delayed
- Elmwood Park: Delayed
- Fair Lawn: 90-minute delay
- Fairfield: Delayed
- Fairview: 10 a.m. start
- Fort Lee: Delayed
- Franklin Lakes: closed
- Garfield: closed
- Glen Rock: Closed
- Hackensack: 2-hour delay
- Haledon: Closed
- Hawthorne: Closed
- Hoboken: Closed
- Hopatcong: Closed
- Jefferson: Closed
- Jersey City: Delayed
- Livingston: Delayed
- Kinnelon: Closed
- Madison: 2-hour delay
- Mahwah: Closed
- Manville: 2-hour delay
- Midland Park: closed
- Montclair: 2-hour delay
- Montville: 2-hour delay
- Mount Arlington: Closed
- Mountain Lakes: 2-hour delay
- Mount Olive: Closed
- Netcong: Closed
- Newark: 10 a.m. start
- North Hunterdon-Voorhees: 2-hour delay
- North Plainfield: 2-hour delay
- Oakland: Closed
- Palisades Park: Delayed (time differs depending on school
- Park Ridge: Delay
- Paramus: 2-hour delay
- Paterson: Closed
- Passaic: Closed
- Pequannock: closed
- Pompton Lakes: Closed
- Port Jefferson: 2-hour delay
- Rahway: 2-hour delay
- Randolph: Delayed
- Ramsey: Closed
- Ridgewood: Closed
- River Vale: Delay
- Rochelle Park: 10 a.m. start
- Rockaway: Closed
- Roselle Park: Delayed
- Roxbury Township: Closed
- Rutherford Delayed
- Saddle Brook: 2-hour delay
- Saddle River: Closed
- Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Delayed
- Secaucus: 2-hour delay
- South Orange-Maplewood: Delayed
- Sparta: Closed
- Springfield: 90-minute delay
- Teaneck: Delayed
- Totowa: Closed
- Union: Delayed
- Vernon: Closed
- Warren Hills: 2-hour delay
- Wanaque: Closed
- Watchung Hills: 2-hour delay
- Wayne: Closed
- Westfield: Delayed
- West Miflord: Closed
- West Orange: 90-minute delay
- Wharton: Closed
- Woodcliff Lake: Delayed
- Wood-Ridge: Delayed
- Wyckoff: Closed
Story last updated at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 28. Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
