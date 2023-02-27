These NJ Schools Are Closed, Delayed Due To Snow Tuesday, Feb. 28

The first winter storm of the season is causing a change in plans for New Jersey schools on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Some districts have delayed openings while others are closed completely.

Here's a list of which school are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Check your school/district's website for details.

Bedminster: 10: 50 a.m. start

Bellville: Delayed

Bergen County Tech: Closed

Bergenfield: 2-hour delay

Bernards: 2-hour delay

Bloomfield: Delay

Bloomingdale: Closed

Bogota: Delayed

Butler: Closed

Cliffside Park: 10 a.m. start

Clifton: Delayed

Closter: Delayed

Cresskill: Delayed

Demarest: Delayed

Denville: Closed

Dover: Closed

East Rutherford Delayed

Englewood Cliffs: Closed

Elizabeth: Delayed

Elmwood Park: Delayed

Fair Lawn: 90-minute delay

Fairfield: Delayed

Fairview: 10 a.m. start

Fort Lee: Delayed

Franklin Lakes: closed

Garfield: closed

Glen Rock: Closed

Hackensack: 2-hour delay

Haledon: Closed

Hawthorne: Closed

Hoboken: Closed

Hopatcong: Closed

Jefferson: Closed

Jersey City: Delayed

Livingston: Delayed

Kinnelon: Closed

Madison: 2-hour delay

Mahwah: Closed

Manville: 2-hour delay

Midland Park: closed

Montclair: 2-hour delay

Montville: 2-hour delay

Mount Arlington: Closed

Mountain Lakes: 2-hour delay

Mount Olive: Closed

Netcong: Closed

Newark: 10 a.m. start

North Hunterdon-Voorhees: 2-hour delay

North Plainfield: 2-hour delay

Oakland: Closed

Palisades Park: Delayed (time differs depending on school

Park Ridge: Delay

Paramus: 2-hour delay

Paterson: Closed

Passaic: Closed

Pequannock: closed

Pompton Lakes: Closed

Port Jefferson: 2-hour delay

Rahway: 2-hour delay

Randolph: Delayed

Ramsey: Closed

Ridgewood: Closed

River Vale: Delay

Rochelle Park: 10 a.m. start

Rockaway: Closed

Roselle Park: Delayed

Roxbury Township: Closed

Rutherford Delayed

Saddle Brook: 2-hour delay

Saddle River: Closed

Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Delayed

Secaucus: 2-hour delay

South Orange-Maplewood: Delayed

Sparta: Closed

Springfield: 90-minute delay

Teaneck: Delayed

Totowa: Closed

Union: Delayed

Vernon: Closed

Warren Hills: 2-hour delay

Wanaque: Closed

Watchung Hills: 2-hour delay

Wayne: Closed

Westfield: Delayed

West Miflord: Closed

West Orange: 90-minute delay

Wharton: Closed

Woodcliff Lake: Delayed

Wood-Ridge: Delayed

Wyckoff: Closed

Story last updated at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 28. Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

