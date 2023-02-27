Contact Us
These NJ Schools Are Closed, Delayed Due To Snow Tuesday, Feb. 28

Cecilia Levine
School buses in the snow.
School buses in the snow. Photo Credit: Unsplash / Pei Yu

The first winter storm of the season is causing a change in plans for New Jersey schools on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Some districts have delayed openings while others are closed completely.

Here's a list of which school are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Check your school/district's website for details.

  • Bedminster: 10: 50 a.m. start
  • Bellville: Delayed
  • Bergen County Tech: Closed
  • Bergenfield: 2-hour delay
  • Bernards: 2-hour delay
  • Bloomfield: Delay
  • Bloomingdale: Closed
  • Bogota: Delayed
  • Butler: Closed
  • Cliffside Park: 10 a.m. start
  • Clifton: Delayed
  • Closter: Delayed
  • Cresskill: Delayed
  • Demarest: Delayed
  • Denville: Closed
  • Dover: Closed
  • East Rutherford Delayed
  • Englewood Cliffs: Closed
  • Elizabeth: Delayed
  • Elmwood Park: Delayed
  • Fair Lawn: 90-minute delay
  • Fairfield: Delayed
  • Fairview: 10 a.m. start
  • Fort Lee: Delayed
  • Franklin Lakes: closed
  • Garfield: closed
  • Glen Rock: Closed
  • Hackensack: 2-hour delay
  • Haledon: Closed
  • Hawthorne: Closed
  • Hoboken: Closed
  • Hopatcong: Closed
  • Jefferson: Closed
  • Jersey City: Delayed
  • Livingston: Delayed
  • Kinnelon: Closed
  • Madison: 2-hour delay
  • Mahwah: Closed
  • Manville: 2-hour delay
  • Midland Park: closed
  • Montclair: 2-hour delay
  • Montville: 2-hour delay
  • Mount Arlington: Closed
  • Mountain Lakes: 2-hour delay
  • Mount Olive: Closed
  • Netcong: Closed
  • Newark: 10 a.m. start
  • North Hunterdon-Voorhees: 2-hour delay
  • North Plainfield: 2-hour delay
  • Oakland: Closed
  • Palisades Park: Delayed (time differs depending on school
  • Park Ridge: Delay
  • Paramus: 2-hour delay
  • Paterson: Closed
  • Passaic: Closed
  • Pequannock: closed
  • Pompton Lakes: Closed
  • Port Jefferson: 2-hour delay
  • Rahway: 2-hour delay
  • Randolph: Delayed
  • Ramsey: Closed
  • Ridgewood: Closed
  • River Vale: Delay
  • Rochelle Park: 10 a.m. start
  • Rockaway: Closed
  • Roselle Park: Delayed
  • Roxbury Township: Closed
  • Rutherford Delayed
  • Saddle Brook: 2-hour delay
  • Saddle River: Closed
  • Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Delayed
  • Secaucus: 2-hour delay
  • South Orange-Maplewood: Delayed
  • Sparta: Closed
  • Springfield: 90-minute delay
  • Teaneck: Delayed
  • Totowa: Closed
  • Union: Delayed
  • Vernon: Closed
  • Warren Hills: 2-hour delay
  • Wanaque: Closed
  • Watchung Hills: 2-hour delay
  • Wayne: Closed
  • Westfield: Delayed
  • West Miflord: Closed
  • West Orange: 90-minute delay
  • Wharton: Closed
  • Woodcliff Lake: Delayed
  • Wood-Ridge: Delayed
  • Wyckoff: Closed

Story last updated at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 28. Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

