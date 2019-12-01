SNOW DAY! North Jersey Schools Announce Closings, Delays For Monday

Some North Jersey students are getting an extended holiday with school closings caused by the start-of-the-month storm.
Others are having delayed openings.
The following districts will be delayed or closed on Monday, Dec. 2.
** Note: This story is being updated periodically. Refresh the link for changes. Be sure to call your district or visit our school's website for more information **
CLOSED
- Bloomingdale Public Schools
- Dover Public Schools
- Durban Avenue Elementary
- East Hanover Public Schools
- Eisenhower Middle School - Succasunna
- Franklin Elementary - Succasunna
- Franklin Lakes Public Schools
- Fredon Township Elementary School
- Hamburg Elementary School
- Hardyston Elementary School
- Harmony Township Elementary Schol
- Hardyston Middle School
- High Point HS
- Hilltop Elementary - Mendham
- Hopatcong Middle/High schools]
- Jefferson Township
- Lenape Valley Regional HS
- Lincoln / Roosevelt Elementary - Succasunna
- Mahwah Public Schools
- Mount Arlington Public Elementary School
- Morris County School Of Technology - Denville
- Morris Hills HS
- Morris Knolls HS
- Netcong Elementary School
- Nixon Elementary - Landing
- Roxbury Public Schools
- Tulsa Trail Elementary - Hopatcong
- West Milford Public Schools
- Warren Hills Regional HS
- Wharton Public Schools
- Wyckoff Public Schools
DELAYED
- Kinnelon Public Schools - 2-hour dealy
- Rockaway Valley Elementary School - Two-hour delay
- Scribbles Preschool - 10 a.m. start
- Wayne - 90 min. delay
EARLY DISMISSAL
- Bergenfield Public Schools
- Bloomfield Public Schools - 1 p.m.
- Cedar Grove - 12:30 p.m.
- Clifton Public Schools
- Livingston Public Schools
- Passaic Public Schools
- Teaneck Public Schools
- Totowa Public Schools
- Union City - 1 p.m.
- Weehawken
- West Orange
