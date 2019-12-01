SNOW DAY! North Jersey Schools Announce Closings, Delays For Monday

Some North Jersey students are getting an extended holiday with school closings caused by the start-of-the-month storm.

Others are having delayed openings.

The following districts will be delayed or closed on Monday, Dec. 2.

** Note: This story is being updated periodically. Refresh the link for changes. Be sure to call your district or visit our school's website for more information **

CLOSED

Bloomingdale Public Schools

Dover Public Schools

Durban Avenue Elementary

East Hanover Public Schools

Eisenhower Middle School - Succasunna

Franklin Elementary - Succasunna

Franklin Lakes Public Schools

Fredon Township Elementary School

Hamburg Elementary School

Hardyston Elementary School

Harmony Township Elementary Schol

Hardyston Middle School

High Point HS

Hilltop Elementary - Mendham

Hopatcong Middle/High schools]

Jefferson Township

Lenape Valley Regional HS

Lincoln / Roosevelt Elementary - Succasunna

Mahwah Public Schools

Mount Arlington Public Elementary School

Morris County School Of Technology - Denville

Morris Hills HS

Morris Knolls HS

Netcong Elementary School

Nixon Elementary - Landing

Roxbury Public Schools

Tulsa Trail Elementary - Hopatcong

West Milford Public Schools

Warren Hills Regional HS

Wharton Public Schools

Wyckoff Public Schools

DELAYED

Kinnelon Public Schools - 2-hour dealy

Rockaway Valley Elementary School - Two-hour delay

Scribbles Preschool - 10 a.m. start

Wayne - 90 min. delay

EARLY DISMISSAL

Bergenfield Public Schools

Bloomfield Public Schools - 1 p.m.

Cedar Grove - 12:30 p.m.

Clifton Public Schools

Livingston Public Schools

Passaic Public Schools

Teaneck Public Schools

Totowa Public Schools

Union City - 1 p.m.

Weehawken

West Orange

