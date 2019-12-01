Contact Us
SNOW DAY! North Jersey Schools Announce Closings, Delays For Monday

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
These are the New Jersey districts that will have delayed openings or snow days on Dec. 2.
These are the New Jersey districts that will have delayed openings or snow days on Dec. 2. Photo Credit: File photo

Some North Jersey students are getting an extended holiday with school closings caused by the start-of-the-month storm.

Others are having delayed openings.

The following districts will be delayed or closed on Monday, Dec. 2.

** Note: This story is being updated periodically. Refresh the link for changes. Be sure to call your district or visit our school's website for more information **

CLOSED

  • Bloomingdale Public Schools
  • Dover Public Schools
  • Durban Avenue Elementary
  • East Hanover Public Schools
  • Eisenhower Middle School - Succasunna
  • Franklin Elementary - Succasunna
  • Franklin Lakes Public Schools
  • Fredon Township Elementary School
  • Hamburg Elementary School
  • Hardyston Elementary School
  • Harmony Township Elementary Schol
  • Hardyston Middle School
  • High Point HS
  • Hilltop Elementary - Mendham
  • Hopatcong Middle/High schools]
  • Jefferson Township
  • Lenape Valley Regional HS
  • Lincoln / Roosevelt Elementary - Succasunna
  • Mahwah Public Schools
  • Mount Arlington Public Elementary School
  • Morris County School Of Technology - Denville
  • Morris Hills HS
  • Morris Knolls HS
  • Netcong Elementary School
  • Nixon Elementary - Landing
  • Roxbury Public Schools
  • Tulsa Trail Elementary - Hopatcong
  • West Milford Public Schools
  • Warren Hills Regional HS
  • Wharton Public Schools
  • Wyckoff Public Schools

DELAYED

  • Kinnelon Public Schools - 2-hour dealy
  • Rockaway Valley Elementary School - Two-hour delay
  • Scribbles Preschool - 10 a.m. start
  • Wayne - 90 min. delay

EARLY DISMISSAL

  • Bergenfield Public Schools
  • Bloomfield Public Schools - 1 p.m.
  • Cedar Grove - 12:30 p.m.
  • Clifton Public Schools
  • Livingston Public Schools
  • Passaic Public Schools
  • Teaneck Public Schools
  • Totowa Public Schools
  • Union City - 1 p.m.
  • Weehawken
  • West Orange

