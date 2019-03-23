Bergen Sheriff, NAACP, Others Bringing Prominent Speakers To Anti-Hate Talk For High Schoolers

If you’re staging a critical conversation for high school students on the devastating impacts of hate and bigotry, you'd be hard-pressed to top the two civil rights activists enlisted by Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton in tandem with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Bergen County NAACP and the Urban League of Bergen County.

Juniors and seniors from the Englewood Public School District and the Frisch School in Paramus are invited to Cureton’s office at Two Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack at 1 p.m. this Tuesday (March 26) to hear Dwania Kyles and TM Garret.

Dwania Kyles was one of the "Memphis 13" -- the first students to first integrate the Memphis, TN public school system in 1961 after the U.S. Supreme Court banned states from establishing separate public schools for black and white students.

Kyles's family had come from Chicago as "freedom fighters" and met many of the prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement along the way -- among them, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was expected at their home for dinner the night that he was assassinated.

Among those standing with Dr. King on the balcony on April 4, 1968 was Dwania’s father.

TM Garret is a German-American author, producer, filmmaker and human rights activist who in his youth was a radicalized white supremacist before leaving the movement, relocating to the U.S. and founding C.H.A.N.G.E., a Memphis-based non-profit organization that combats hate, racism, and violence.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The event, “Stories for Tolerance: Breaking Barriers & Creating Community,” is invitation-only.

RSVP: mweiss@wiesenthal.com

