Car Thief Confronted By Wyckoff Homeowner Turns Out To Be 14-Year-Old Garfield Boy

The teen hopped into a waiting Dodge Charger that was trailed by a Nissan Rogue, both of which sped from Atwood Place early one late-March morning, Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Sgt. Ryan Noon tried stopping the Rogue but had to terminate the pursuit because of safety concerns, Soto said.

Detective Sgt. Michael DeMaio took it from there, identifying the boy with help from Newark police who’d stopped the Charger, the lieutenant said.

A delinquency complaint charges the teen with burglary.

The case was scheduled for a hearing behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.