Same Highly-Intoxicated Man Found Lying On Same Glen Rock Road Just Over 24 Hours Later

A concern citizen reported finding the man lying next to a tree on the side of Doremus Avenue near Faber Field around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Officers determined the man was highly intoxicated, and unable to care for himself. They were able to contact a friend of the man, who responded to the scene and agreed to provide care for him, the chief said.

The subject was safely helped into his friend’s vehicle.

The following night, police were called to the 500 block of Doremus Road, this time just after 12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in response to another concerned citizens report, Ackermann said.

The same man was again found lying on the side of the road in a highly-intoxicated state, the chief said.

"The man was examined on scene by EMTs and declined medical assistance," Ackermann said. "Officers spent an extended period attempting to determine where the subject lived, with the assistance of officers from the Hawthorne Police Department."

He was taken home and left in the care of family members, the chief said.

