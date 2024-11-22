Police Investigate Shots Fired In Rochelle Park

Police Capt. James DePreta confirmed that authorities were investigating shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle on Marion Avenue, adding that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation.

The incident reportedly took place around 8:15 p.m., and police are asking anyone who heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious at that time to contact them at 201-843-1515.

While police believe there is no broader threat to the community, they urged residents to remain indoors as a precaution.

Additional details about the nature of the incident were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.