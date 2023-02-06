Renowned Architect Designed Ridgewood Home Listed At $6.2M

A well-known architect designed this $6.2 million home in Ridgewood.

The 8,000-square-foot mansion was designed by Jordan Rosenberg, and sits on two acres of land in Ridgewood's prestigious Country Club section, according to the listing.

There are huge light-filled open living spaces throughout the modern interior, and at the heart of the home is a designer kitchen with a 10-foot marble center island, Wolf and Thermador appliances, overlooking a great room with a coffered ceiling and a grand chic fireplace.

The curb appeal is perfection with NuCedar siding, copper gutters, custom windows and doors, and bluestone walkways and patios.

The builder captured the perfect blend of a traditional exterior and a modern interior.

The listing agent is Christina L. Gibbons of Christie's International Real Estate Group.

