NEW LISTINGS: Bergen County Mansions Hit Real Estate Market

Several sprawling abodes recently hit Bergen County's real estate market.
Here are five homes that were posted to Zillow in the last 30 days.
Prices range between just around $5 million and $14 million.
25 Burning Hollow Road, Saddle River (19 days on Zillow): Six beds, 10 baths, 9,178 square feet -- listed at $4.98 million.
10 Alford Dr., Saddle River (1 day on Zillow): Seven beds, 10 baths, 9,306 square feet -- listed at $ 4.995 million.
42 Hoover Dr., Cresskill (7 days on Zillow) : Seven beds, 10 baths, 18,000 square feet -- listed at $5.75 million.
16 Dogwood Ln., Alpine (20 days on Zillow): Six beds, 10 baths, 14,080 square feet -- listed at $7.495 million.
105 Chestnut Ridge Roa d , S addle River (16 days on Zillow): Seven beds, 12 baths, 25,000 square feet -- listed at $13.89 million
