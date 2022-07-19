Lakeshore Estates Debuts Two Furnished Townhome Models

Two new fully-furnished model homes are available to tour at Lakeshore Estates (lakeshorenj.com), dramatically showcasing the full potential of the new community of 32 luxury townhomes rising in Haworth, Bergen County, New Jersey.

“This is another exciting milestone as we continue to craft a lifestyle that infuses the best of Bergen County living with the modern convenience of a new townhome,” said Vitali Feldman of Rock Solid Builders (njrocksolid.com), a local builder with over a decade of experience building for the Bergen County luxury buyer.

Just 20 miles from Manhattan, Lakeshore Estates residents enjoy the charm and safety of life in a pretty-as-a-postcard small town that’s close to the action of the big city. With a NJ Transit bus stop to Port Authority just 0.2 miles away and the Oradell Train Station less than 3.5 miles away, it’s a NYC commuter’s dream.

Lakeshore Estates is an easy walk to Haworth Borough tennis courts and swimming pool, with other activities such as golf, shopping and dining nearby. Haworth boasts top-rated schools, including Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest, which is ranked among the top 20 in the nation.

Featuring expansive modern living spaces with upgraded features and finishes, Lakeshore Estates offers townhomes from 3,300 to 3,500 square feet, with pre-construction pricing starting in the mid-$900,000s. Ask about our incentives on quick delivery homes and move in summer 2022!

The new model homes showcase the “Swan,” a 3,500 square foot end townhome and the “Robin,” a 3,300 square foot interior townhome. Both are three level townhomes with three bedrooms, two full baths, two powder rooms and a two-car garage. The entry level features a large recreation room with sliding doors opening to an outdoor patio, a powder room, and two generous storage rooms. A contemporary staircase leads to the second level with an open floor plan comprised of an enormous great room, a powder room, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with oversized island, eat-in dining area, and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the home’s three bedrooms and two baths are thoughtfully arranged. The grand owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, designer light fixture, expansive walk-in closets with custom shelving systems, spa-inspired bath with double under-mount sinks, whirlpool soaking tub, and oversized shower with bench seat. An optional elevator is available in select locations.

Opulent finishes are standard at Lakeshore Estates and included in the purchase price. All homes are well-appointed with 6.5” wide plank engineered hardwood flooring, up to 11 foot ceiling heights and recessed lighting throughout. Impressive great rooms feature stylish rectangular direct-vent gas fireplace with floor to ceiling marble surround and built-in shelves. Dramatic kitchens include stunning quartz backsplash and waterfall islands that seat five, shaker style custom wood cabinetry, premium Subzero and Wolf stainless steel appliances, designer pendant lighting, a wine cabinet, and walk-in pantry. The lavish primary bath is adorned with custom wood dual vanities and both an oversized shower with porcelain tile surround, bench seat, and frameless glass door as well as a sumptuous six foot whirlpool jetted tub. All bathrooms include custom wood vanities with quartz countertops and Kohler polished chrome fixtures.

For more information on Lakeshore Estates, visit www.lakeshorenj.com. To schedule a private appointment, contact Patrick “Ted” Hanley at 201-297-4221.