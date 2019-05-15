Check It Out: 19th-Century 'Castle' On Lake Hopatcong For Sale

The sellers of an 8-bedroom home on the shores of Lake Hopatcong have slashed the asking price by $200,000, bringing it to just under $1 million, according to the web site Zillow.

Built in 1895, the home on Edgemere Avenue in Mount Arlington boasts eight bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a large porch overlooking the lake as well as a pair of docks.

With its stone and intricate wood construction, the 5,600-square-foot home is known as the Castle on the Lake and was designed by noted architect Francis Himpler, who also designed churches in the New York-New Jersey area.

