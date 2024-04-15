Initial Mystery Surrounds Woman's Body Found On Tracks In Fair Lawn

"At approximately 6:25 a.m., New Jersey Transit police were notified that a body was on the tracks in the vicinity of Radburn station on the Bergen County Line," the agency said in an email to Daily Voice at 9:51 a.m. April 15.

"The incident remains under investigation to determine if a train was involved," NJ TRANSIT added.

Responders at the scene said it was suspected -- but not yet confirmed -- that an empty train being "deadheaded" up the line to Suffern struck the person sometime between 5:45 and 6:15 a.m.

NJ TRANSIT did say that service on the Bergen County line was temporarily suspended but was resumed about an hour later.

Agency police "are leading the investigation," NJ TRANSIT said.

