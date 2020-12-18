Bergen County Native Sells Record Breaking Hoboken Mansion For $5M

A 7,400-square-foot Hoboken brownstone has sold for $5 million, making it the priciest townhouse sale in the city in years.

The $5 million home at 903 Hudson Street was built in 2014 and boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 powder rooms and three family rooms.

Other amenities include a private driveway, elevator, home gym, roof deck and walk-in wine cellar.

In 2016, a townhouse on the same street sold for $6.5 million.

Both were brokered by the The Hudson Realty Group, which merged under the Brown Harris Stevens brand in June.

The firm is the largest privately held real estate company on the East Coast, according to citybizlist.com.

Agents Westley Page, of River Vale, and Peter Cossio reportedly represented the buyers.

Click here for photos of the Hudson Place home.

