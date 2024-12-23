Postal Worker Stole, Altered Dozens Of Checks From Maywood Post Office, Police Say

The Maywood Police Department began investigating in September 2024 after multiple residents reported that checks they mailed at the West Pleasant Avenue post office had been stolen, altered, and cashed or deposited.

Detective Benjamin Singer identified 18 cases of check fraud, uncovering a scheme where the checks were altered to increase the amounts and change the payees. The investigation led to three suspects, including 46-year-old postal worker Fatimah S. Decker of Jersey City.

On Friday, Dec. 20, Detective Singer and members of the United States Postal Inspection Service arrested Decker at the USPS Distribution Center in Jersey City. Surveillance footage showed her cashing a stolen check originally written for $25, which had been altered to $7,300, authorities said.

Decker was charged with forgery and receiving stolen property. She was released pending a court appearance at the Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Two additional suspects were also charged in connection to the stolen checks, according to police:

Chaz J. Nicholas, 30, of the Bronx, NY – Forgery and receiving stolen property.

Oscar G. Vega-Genao, 35, of Kearny, NJ – Forgery and receiving stolen property.

“These charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” authorities emphasized.

The Maywood Police Department extended its gratitude to the United States Postal Inspection Service for their assistance in the investigation.

