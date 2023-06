Green Eggs Cafe, which is well-known for its over-the-top waffles, french toast, and eggs, recently opened in Ocean City.

The New Jersey outpost marks the cafe's sixth location, the other five being in Philadelphia.

Green Eggs Cafe is open daily at 901 Central Ave., in Ocean City, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

