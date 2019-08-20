Wayne Police Officer Braves Flames, Dog Dies In House Fire

Flames and smoke kept a Wayne police officer from rescuing a dog who died in a house fire, authorities said.

Township police, firefighters and First Aid Squad members responded to what began as a garage fire on Sycamore Terrace around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Detective Capt. Christian Wittig said.

A resident told Corporal Robert Feeney that her dog was inside, Wittig said.

Feeney went in trying to rescue the dog but had to retreat after several attempts due to the fire and smoke, the captain said.

Firefighters retrieved the dog, but resuscitation efforts failed, Wittig said.

Corporal Robert Hitson and Officer Dave Fox evacuated the adjacent homes, he said, adding that Fire Companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 doused the blaze.

Wayne firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Paterson, Woodland Park, Hawthorne, Wanaque, Fairfield and Bloomingdale, as well as the Franklin Lakes First-Aid Squad, which mutual aid coverage for the township, the captain said.

Paramedics from St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson also responded, Wittig said.

The fire didn’t appear suspicious, he said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

