Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping NYC Taxi Thief Tells Rochelle Park Police He's Headed To Great Adventure
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wallington PD: Car Burglars Nabbed In The Act

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Officer Anthony Milne spotted Brian L Mcelfresh, 41, of Passaic walking and crouching down near parked cars along Parkway just after 1 a.m., Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
Officer Anthony Milne spotted Brian L Mcelfresh, 41, of Passaic walking and crouching down near parked cars along Parkway just after 1 a.m., Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said. Photo Credit: Wallington PD

A male-female team of car burglars were at work overnight Wednesday when Wallington police rolled up.

Officer Anthony Milne spotted Brian L Mcelfresh, 41, of Passaic walking and crouching down near parked cars along Parkway just after 1 a.m., Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

At the same time, he saw a woman driving a Buick with one headlight driving slowly down the block.

Mcelfresh dropped a backpack he was carrying while turning onto Hayward Place, Kudlacik said.

Inside was a bottle of vodka and a pair of camouflage pants, he said.

Backup Officer Michael Marciniak arrived as the Buick came by again – this time with Mcelfresh in the car, the captain said.

Marciniak recognized Mcelfresh as a suspect identified by Detective Brian Rosas in a series of borough car burglaries, he said.

The officers also spotted drug paraphernalia in the center console, Kudlacik said.

Mcelfresh, it turned out, was carrying a credit card from a Feb. 16 car break-in, he said.

He was arrested for receiving stolen property, among other counts, and given over to East Rutherford police to face other charges before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Mcelfresh’s partner, 31-year-old Magdalena Brak of Garfield was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.