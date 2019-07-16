Two Arrested In Brutal Jersey City Beating Caught On Video

Police in Jersey City have arrested two women for their alleged involvement in an attack on a motorist that was captured on a video that was widely shared on social media.

Bria Exum and Shirley Burrows, both 26, each have been charged with assault. Exum has also been charged with burglary and endangering an injured victim.

In the graphic video , a 42-year-old Newark man is pulled from his car and beaten by a group of people early Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Orient Way.

Police immediately began searching for the people in the video. Up to seven individuals are believed to have been involved in the attack.

The man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released, News 12 New Jersey reported.

