Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Woman, 56, Robbed At Gunpoint At Route 46 Bus Stop, Saddle Brook Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Arrested In Brutal Jersey City Beating Caught On Video

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Newark man is seen in a viral video getting kicked and punched in Jersey City early Sunday morning.
A Newark man is seen in a viral video getting kicked and punched in Jersey City early Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Screen grab

Police in Jersey City have arrested two women for their alleged involvement in an attack on a motorist that was captured on a video that was widely shared on social media.

Bria Exum and Shirley Burrows, both 26, each have been charged with assault. Exum has also been charged with burglary and endangering an injured victim.

In the graphic video , a 42-year-old Newark man is pulled from his car and beaten by a group of people early Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Orient Way.

Police immediately began searching for the people in the video. Up to seven individuals are believed to have been involved in the attack.

The man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released, News 12 New Jersey reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.