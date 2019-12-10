Teaneck PD: Drunk UPS Driver Crashes, Flees, Leaving Injured Woman Behind

A drunken UPS driver from Secaucus who crashed his truck in Teaneck jumped out and ran away, leaving his injured helper pinned inside, said police who captured him a short time later.

A Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit tracked down Matthew Montgomery, 35, who was found hiding in a backyard on Park Avenue by Teaneck and Bogota police, Capt. Michael Ferrante said.

Montgomery’s truck sideswiped two cars and slammed into a tree nearby just after 9 p.m. Monday, Ferrante said.

Montgomery, who’d been driving with a suspended license, left behind not only packages but also his 24-year-old helper, who “had her leg pinned by the sliding passenger door,” the captain said.

Firefighters extricated the woman, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. She was expected to be discharged Tuesday, Ferrante said.

Montgomery, whose daughter turned 5 years old on Monday, was also taken to HUMC for a medical evaluation before being processed at Teaneck police headquarters Tuesday morning and released pending a hearing.

He was charged with:

DWI;

reckless driving;

failing to report a motor vehicle accident;

leaving the scene of a crash with injuries;

having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle;

operating a commercial vehicle while intoxicated;

driving with a suspended license.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.