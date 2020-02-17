SWAT Incident Ends Peacefully At Teaneck Home

UPDATE: A SWAT incident ended peacefully in Teaneck after a barricaded man was removed from a home after several hours inside.

A family member's call brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police and local police, among other responders, to the single-family home on Churchill Road on Sunday.

Family members were safely removed from the house and portions of several streets were closed during negotiations.

The man was later hospitalized.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the incident was a result of "swatting," during which a hoax call sends responders to a specific address. That incident occurred earlier in the weekend and was quickly resolved, authorities said.

******

ALSO SEE: An electrical fire raced through several apartments, driving 30 people from their homes in a Hackensack apartment building Sunday night.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/30-driven-from-homes-as-electrical-fire-races-through-hackensack-apartment-building/783486/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.