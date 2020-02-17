Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SWAT Incident Ends Peacefully At Teaneck Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Part of the scene Sunday on Churchill Road in Teaneck.
Part of the scene Sunday on Churchill Road in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A SWAT incident ended peacefully in Teaneck after a barricaded man was removed from a home after several hours inside.

A family member's call brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police and local police, among other responders, to the single-family home on Churchill Road on Sunday.

Family members were safely removed from the house and portions of several streets were closed during negotiations.

The man was later hospitalized.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the incident was a result of "swatting," during which a hoax call sends responders to a specific address. That incident occurred earlier in the weekend and was quickly resolved, authorities said.

******

ALSO SEE: An electrical fire raced through several apartments, driving 30 people from their homes in a Hackensack apartment building Sunday night.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/30-driven-from-homes-as-electrical-fire-races-through-hackensack-apartment-building/783486/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.