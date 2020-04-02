Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
SEE ANYTHING? Public's Help Sought Capturing Arsonist

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities turned to the public for help Thursday in trying to identify an arsonist who they said set two overnight fires in Clifton.

Detectives investigating the Monday Highland Avenue garbage can blazes – one at 3:30 a.m. and the other at 4:45 a.m. – found a surveillance image of the hooded suspect that Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes shared Thursday afternoon.

The first fire caused no structural damage to the owner’s home, while the second displaced a family after causing first-floor damage, Valdes said in a joint news release with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi and Fire Chief Frank Prezioso.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities ask that anyone who saw something or can help identify the suspected arsonist contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Clifton police detectives: (973) 470-5980 .

