Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Arson Investigators Charge Clifton Man In Fires

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mario A. Palma-Sanchez
Mario A. Palma-Sanchez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Arson investigators arrested a 25-year-old Clifton man Thursday and charged him with a pair of overnight garbage can fires on the same block, one of which spread to an adjoining home.

Mario A. Palma-Sanchez remained held pending a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on aggravated arson charges after surveillance images helped identify him, authorities said.

Palma-Sanchez ignited two fires in trash cans the night of March 30 on Highland Avenue, one of which damaged an apartment and displaced a family, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Clifton Fire Chief Frank Prezioso and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

No one was injured.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze and vented smoke from the home with fans.

The Red Cross tended to the residents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.