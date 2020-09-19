Saddle Brook PD: Maywood Man Slashes 12 Police Tires, Scrawls 'FU' On Hood, Leaves Curse Notes

A Maywood man slashed 12 Saddle Brook police car tires and scratched “FU” on the hood of one of them after leaving profane notes about police, President Trump and Jesus, authorities said Saturday.

Mazin Musbah, 25, left the notes on cruisers and personal police and fire department vehicles in a municipal lot Friday night, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Musbah then returned later with a tire jack that he used to scratch a message on the hood of a patrol car, Kugler said. He also slashed a dozen tires with a kitchen knife, the chief said.

The unprovoked criminal rampage was captured on surveillance video, Kugler said.

“He said he needed to send a message and wanted to personally deliver it,” the chief said. "This is a very misguided individual."

Police arrested Musbah and charged him with criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

He was released pending an Oct. 2 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

"As professional law enforcement officers we are designed to tolerate name calling and personal opinions of anti-police sentiment," the chief said, "but violence and property destruction should not and never will be tolerated."

The damage included scrawl on the hood of a Saddle Brook police vehicle. SADDLE BROOK PD

