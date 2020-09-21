PD: Maywood Man Who Vandalized Police Cars Steals, Burns Firefighters Memorial Flag, Posts It

A man who was caught vandalizing Saddle Brook police cars posted photos and videos of himself stealing an American flag from a firefighters memorial in Maywood and burning it, authorities said.

Maywood police on Monday arrested borough resident Mazin Musbah, 25, who told them his actions – which included leaving vulgar notes on residents’ vehicles and streets signs throughout town -- “were in response to an anti-government sentiment he recently developed from watching the news,” Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Saddle Brook police arrested and released Musbah last week after video showed him slashing a dozen tires on police vehicles and scratching “FU” on the hood of one of them after leaving similar notes on them Friday night.

Saddle Brook PD: Maywood Man Slashes 12 Police Tires, Scrawls 'FU' On Hood, Leaves Curse Notes

“Further investigation revealed that [Musbah] posted several photographs and videos on social media of himself trespassing on private property in Maywood” before dawn Friday, Kenny said.

This preceded the Saddle Brook attack.

“In the posts, Mr. Musbah documented himself stealing an American flag from a firefighter’s memorial located in front of the Maywood Fire Department’s Peerless Engine Company Headquarters on West Hunter Avenue” on Friday night, the chief said.

Musbah “proceeded to post a video of himself burning the flag,” Kenny said.

Detectives arrested Musbah at his home on Monday, charged him with theft, desecration of a public monument and both defiant and criminal trespass.

They released him pending a court hearing.

The unprovoked criminal rampage was captured on surveillance video, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said. SADDLE BROOK PD

The damage included scrawl on the hood of a Saddle Brook police vehicle. SADDLE BROOK PD

