River Vale Bicyclist Hospitalized In Old Tappan Crash

A River Vale bicyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV near the Rockland border in Old Tappan.

The 55-year-old Old Tappan driver of the Honda CR-V was headed east on Old Tappan Road when she slowed down for a vehicle making left turn onto Orangeburg Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief James Tracy said.

The bicyclist said he was passing the CRV on the right when the driver swerved to avoid the turning vehicle.

He slammed into the passenger-side mirror, breaking it off, the chief said.

Old Tappan Volunteer First Aid Corps took him to HUMC Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with a possible broken shoulder or arm, Tracy said.

No summonses were issued, he said.

