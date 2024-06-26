Tornados, Heat, Life-Threatening Rip Currents: No Relief Mid-Week For New Jersey, Pennsylvania

And a stormy one. And a dangerous one — both on land and at sea, forecasters warn.

Yeah, finding relief Wednesday, June 26 won't be easy.

"If you are thinking of getting relief at the beach, there is a High Risk for life threatening rip currents at NJ beaches today (Moderate Risk at DE beaches)," the National Weather Service (NWS) said. "Be sure to only swim where there are lifeguards, and never go in water when the beach is closed."

Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees in parts of NJ and PA before storms roll in, the weather map above shows. Heat advisories were issued in multiple counties across both states.

"Finally, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and this evening," the NWS concluded.

"Be prepared for damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and even a possible tornado or two! Be sure to have a way to receive warnings and to be in a safe building when storm threaten."

The up side? Accuweather says the storms are likely to "trim the heat," bringing temps on Thursday, June 27 down to 88. The morning will be rainy but the sun should come out in the afternoon, the NWS said.

Friday, June 28 is shaping up to be an idyllic summer day, with temps around 80 and sunny skies.

Hang in there.

