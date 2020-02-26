Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Cliffside Park Makeup Artist Shared Pot, Booze With 13-Year-Old Sex Assault Victim
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HER? Police Seek Help In $1,445 UGGs Mall Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who knows or sees the woman is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com
Anyone who knows or sees the woman is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com Photo Credit: Glen Rock PD

Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday finding a woman who they said used a Glen Rock resident's ID and credit card to buy $1,445 worth of UGG boots at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

The woman in the photos ( above and below ) walked out with 10 pairs of boots from the Lord & Taylor store at the mall shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 15, a Saturday, Glen Rock police said.

She was described as 20 to 30 years old, with glasses and apparently braided hair.

Surveillance images of the suspected thief.

Glen Rock PD

Anyone who knows or sees her is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.