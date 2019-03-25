Prosecutor: Parsippany Man, 79, Admits Assisting Wife's Suicide

A 79-year-old Parsippany man admitted that he assisted his wife's suicide, authorities announced Monday.

Patrick Mirrione initially was charged with participating and covering up the death of his wife, Dolores.

Mirrione told police that he found his 72-year-old wife's body in the garage of their Concord Way home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound around on March 15, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint news release with local law enforcement agencies.

He later admitted during questioning that he purposely aided his wife in her suicide, Knapp said. The prosecutor didn't elaborate.

The news came on the same day that the state Senate in Trenton voted to make New Jersey the eighth state in the nation to allow doctors to write lethal prescriptions for terminally ill patients.

Mirrione remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 , or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 .

