Prosecutor: NJ Woman Stabs Ex-Boyfriend To Death

A Toms River woman was arrested after stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death early Saturday, Oct. 24, authorities said.

Samantha Massimino, 33, of Toms River, was charged with aggravated manslaughter and several weapons offenses in the death of Reinaldo Feliciano, Jr., 35, also of Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little said.

Massimino and Feliciano, who previously dated, had gotten into a physical altercation when Massimino stabbed Feliciano in the leg, according to an investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

Feliciano was found with stab wounds by police responding to the call around 4 a.m., Billhimer said. He was taken to Community Medical Center where he died of his injuries around 4:45 a.m.

The incident occurred on the 600 block of Anthony Avenue, reports shows.

Massimino was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Jail where she was being held pending a detention hearing.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted in the investigation.

