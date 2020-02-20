Prosecutor: More Remains Found In Teaneck Homeowner's Yard, No Foul Play Suspected

Authorities said "no foul play" was suspected in the discovery of skeletal remains in the front yard of a Teaneck home.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected and the current homeowners are not implicated in any way as to how the bones came to be on their property," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said early Thursday afternoon.

The owner, 38, "is getting construction done on his home and the contractors found the remains" during excavation work on Wednesday, a neighbor told Daily Voice.

His since-deceased parents had lived at the Van Arsdale Place home at the corner of Rensselaer Road, the neighbor said.

Teaneck police "immediately responded to the residence and secured the immediate area as a potential crime scene," Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

They alerted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, he said.

"The New Jersey State Anthropologist was also consulted and confirmed that the bones appeared to be human," Musella said. "One in particular appeared to resemble a portion of a human skull.

"The excavation at the site was then halted and the scene was secured pending further investigation."

Additional digging turned up additional bones, the prosecutor said.

Musella said his Major Crimes Unit, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Teaneck police "coordinated with the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Science to continue the search today in an attempt to recover additional remains.

"The remains recovered so far appear to be old," the prosecutor said, "but an attempt to date them would be premature at this time."

The property remained cordoned off with crime scene tape Thursday.

