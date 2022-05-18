Portugese Immigrant Diogo Pranto Shot Dead After Leaving Newark Bar: Report

A Portuguese immigrant was shot and killed after leaving a Newark bar over the weekend, according to authorities and RLS Media.

Diogo Pranto, 30, was found on the 100 block of Murray Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 15 by Newark officers responding to shots fired, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m. Condolences poured in on Facebook.

Pranto's Facebook page shows he moved to the US in 2014.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential

