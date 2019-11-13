Pervert Who Thought He Was Meeting Girl, 8, For Sex At Ramsey Hotel Gets 19½ Years In Fed Pen

A 69-year-old Massachusetts man who thought he was meeting an 8-year-old girl for sex at a Ramsey hotel was sentenced Wednesday to 19½ years in federal prison, nearly all of which he must serve before being eligible for parole.

Richard Bly, who was convicted in U.S. District Court in July of using the Internet to solicit sex with a minor , thought he was meeting the youngster and her mother, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Federal agents and Bergen County prosecutor's detectives were waiting instead.

At the time, Bly was out on bail after police in Massachusetts arrested him for a similar crime, the U.S. attorney noted.

Bly posted an ad in February 2017 on an online site seeking to meet parents willing to allow their young children to have sex with him, Carpenito said.

Bly “had numerous e-mail and text-message exchanges with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as the mother of an 8-year-old girl,” Carpenito said.

“In graphic and explicit terms, Bly repeatedly expressed his interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported child, and made plans to meet the child and her mother at a hotel in Ramsey.”

Agents were waiting when he arrived, the U.S. attorney said.

There’s no parole in the federal prison system – meaning that convicts must serve their entire sentences. In Bly's case, he'd have to live to nearly 89.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, who imposed the 235-month sentence on Wednesday, also tacked on 10 years of supervised release, which theoretically would follow Bly to 99.

Carpenito credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Newark Division and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation and arrest leading to the sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua L. Haber and Heather Suchorsky of his Criminal Division.

ALSO SEE: Man Convicted Of Traveling To N.J. For Sex With Child While Out On Bail In Mass. Case

PHOTO: Courtesy The Salem News

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.